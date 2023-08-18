More than two dozen Boston Market restaurants in New Jersey have been closed by the state.

After discovering multiple workers' rights violations — including failure to pay 314 employees more than $600,000 in back wages — New Jersey State labor officials issued stop-work orders to 27 Boston Market restaurants in the state and imposed a nearly $2.6 million penalty.

Per a press release from the New Jersey Department of Labor & Workforce Development, the investigation began after it received a complaint in November 2022 from a Boston Market worker in Hamilton, Mercer County. "Since then, nearly three dozen additional complaints have been received naming several New Jersey Boston Market locations," reads the release. "Initial findings included citations for: unpaid/late payment of wages, hindrance of the investigation, failure to pay minimum wage, records violations, failure to pay earned sick leave, and failure to maintain records for earned sick leave."

Investigators discovered $607,471 in back wages were owed to 314 workers, as well as $1,214,942 in liquidated damages. Boston Chicken of NJ was also hit with an administrative fee of $182,241.30 and $549,500 in administrative penalties. In total, Boston Chicken of NJ is getting roasted for a total of $2,554,154.30.

"With restaurants across the country, Boston Market needs to set a better example for fair treatment of its workers," said Joseph Petrecca, assistant commissioner of NJDOL's Division of Wage and Hour and Contract Compliance.

The New York Post reports that there are 31 Boston Market restaurants in New Jersey and that the Boston Chicken of NJ has requested a hearing to challenge the state's findings. If you want to support franchise restaurants that provide stable work environments for their employees, visit Entrepreneur's Franchise 500 list to discover the best-in-class food and restaurant brands.

