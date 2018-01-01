Founded
2009
Franchising Since
2012 (6 Years)
Corporate Address
1471 Lear Industrial Pkwy.
Avon, OH 44011
Initial Investment ⓘ
$56,275 - $93,025
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$100,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$50,000 - $50,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
8%
Ad Royalty Fee
included
NexGoal offers in-house financing to cover the following: franchise fee, equipment
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Toll-Free Line
Online Support
Field Operations
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Classroom Training:
1 week
Additional Training:
Ongoing training year-round
Number of Employees Required to Run:
2 - 3