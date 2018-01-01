OneClick Cleaners
Dry-cleaning pickup and delivery
About
1585 McDonald Ave.
Founded
2008
Franchising Since
2011 (7 Years)
Corporate Address
1585 McDonald Ave.
Brooklyn, NY 11230
Financial Requirements
Initial Investment ⓘ
$30,000 - $90,000
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$50,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$25,000
Ongoing Fees
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$9,500 - $9,500
Ongoing Royalty Fee
8%
Financing Options
OneClick Cleaners offers in-house financing to cover the following: startup costs, equipment
Support Options
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Grand Opening
Online Support
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
Classroom Training:
1 week
Absentee Ownership Allowed
Cost
Initial Investment: Low - $30,000 High - $90,000
Units
