The Original Basket Boutique
Gifts, gift baskets, corporate gifts
Founded
1989
Franchising Since
1989 (29 Years)
Corporate Address
#140, 363 Sioux Rd.
Sherwood Park, AB T8A 4W7
CEO
Patrick Lamoureux
Initial Investment ⓘ
$47,500 - $59,000
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$40,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$35,000 - $35,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
$300/mo.
The Original Basket Boutique offers in-house financing to cover the following: franchise fee
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Online Support
Field Operations
Marketing Support
Regional Advertising
Classroom Training:
3-4 days
Absentee Ownership Allowed
Number of Employees Required to Run:
1 - 2