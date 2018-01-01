Bio

Pepe’s concept began in 1954 as a taqueria in Chicago. Pepe’s Incorporated has been franchising Pepe’s Mexican Restaurants since 1967. Pepe’s prepares and serves a full menu of Mexican food items for dining-in or carryout. It also operates a 57,000 square foot U.S. commissary where it produces food products for its franchised restaurants and its branded product program. The branded product program sells food products to schools, factories, and office cafeterias, as well as the U.S. Military for use at military bases in the United States and abroad.