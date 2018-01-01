Pepe's Mexican Restaurants
Mexican restaurants

Pepe's Mexican Restaurants
Mexican restaurants

About
Founded

1967

Franchising Since

1967 (51 Years)

Corporate Address

1325 W. 15th St.
Chicago, IL 60608

CEO

Robert Ptak

Parent Company

Pepe's Inc.

Financial Requirements
Initial Investment

$207,000 - $652,000

Ongoing Fees
Initial Franchise Fee

$10,000 - $15,000

Ongoing Royalty Fee

4%

Ad Royalty Fee

3-4%

Support Options
Ongoing Support

Purchasing Co-ops

Newsletter

Meetings/Conventions

Grand Opening

Security/Safety Procedures

Field Operations

Site Selection

Marketing Support

Co-op Advertising

Ad Templates

Regional Advertising

Social media

Website development

Email marketing

Loyalty program/app

On-The-Job Training:

80 hours

Absentee Ownership Allowed
Number of Employees Required to Run:

10

Bio
Pepe’s concept began in 1954 as a taqueria in Chicago. Pepe’s Incorporated has been franchising Pepe’s Mexican Restaurants since 1967. Pepe’s prepares and serves a full menu of Mexican food items for dining-in or carryout. It also operates a 57,000 square foot U.S. commissary where it produces food products for its franchised restaurants and its branded product program. The branded product program sells food products to schools, factories, and office cafeterias, as well as the U.S. Military for use at military bases in the United States and abroad.
Cost
Initial Investment: Low - $207,000 High - $652,000
Units
+2.2%+0 UNITS (1 Year) -6.3%-3 UNITS (3 Years)

Units (Locations)

Where Seeking Franchisees:

Franchisor is seeking new franchise units in the following regions/states:
Illinois, Indiana
Franchise Financing
Using 401(K)/IRA Funds
  • Tax Penalty-Free
  • Debt Free
  • Expert Guidance
Learn More

Franchise Articles

Could Franchising Help Take Your Business International?

Could Franchising Help Take Your Business International?

Want to make the leap with your business? Here's one way to expand overseas.
Rick Grossmann | 5 min read
A Good Accountant Is Key to a Good Franchise Operation. Here's How to Find One.

A Good Accountant Is Key to a Good Franchise Operation. Here's How to Find One.

Three experts share tips for getting the most out of your CPA.
Stephanie Schomer | 4 min read
How This CEO Built a Fitness Empire of More Than 150 Locations

How This CEO Built a Fitness Empire of More Than 150 Locations

Eric Casaburi, CEO of Retro Fitness, talks about turning one gym into over 150 fitness clubs across the United States.
David Meltzer | 1 min read
How This Immigrant Entrepreneur Is Helping Others Achieve the American Dream

How This Immigrant Entrepreneur Is Helping Others Achieve the American Dream

Patrice & Associates franchisee Mercedes Concepcion-Gray works to uplift the Latina community.
Hayden Field | 4 min read
This Coworking-Space Franchise Is Winning Without the WeWork-style Perks

This Coworking-Space Franchise Is Winning Without the WeWork-style Perks

Office Evolution might not have kombucha on tap, but it has a nationwide community of entrepreneurs who are willing to lend a helping hand.
Lydia Belanger | 4 min read

Disclaimer

The Franchise 500 is not intended to endorse, advertise, or recommend any particular franchise. It is solely a research tool you can use to compare franchise operations. Entrepreneur stresses that you should always conduct your own independent investigation before investing money in a franchise.
Updated: October 11th, 2017
Reprints & Licensing Update Your Listing Submit New Listing
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.