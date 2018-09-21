Founded
2005
Franchising Since
2006 (12 Years)
Corporate Address
9311 E. Via De Ventura
Scottsdale, AZ 85258
CEO
Stanley Ma
Parent Company
Kahala Brands
Ticker Symbol
Initial Investment ⓘ
$310,442 - $628,995
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$400,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$200,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$35,000 - $35,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
6%
Ad Royalty Fee
2%
Pinkberry has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social media
SEO
Website development
Email marketing
Loyalty program/app
On-The-Job Training:
80 hours
Classroom Training:
40 hours
Number of Employees Required to Run:
5 - 15