Pinspiration
DIY studios
Founded
2015
Franchising Since
2018 (0 Years)
Corporate Address
2234 N. Federal Hwy., #1083
Boca Raton, FL 33431
CEO
Scott Jewett
Initial Investment ⓘ
$169,000 - $283,000
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$250,000 - $300,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$100,000 - $130,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$33,000 - $33,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
8%
Ad Royalty Fee
2%
Pinspiration has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll
Veteran Incentives
15% off franchise fee
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social media
SEO
Website development
Email marketing
Loyalty program/app
On-The-Job Training:
40 hours
Classroom Training:
40 hours