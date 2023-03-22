Pinspiration

Initial investment
$109K - $228K
Units as of 2022
33 1,000.0% over 3 years
In an age where we get inspired by art and DIY ideas all over the internet, Pinspiration may offer the perfect opportunity to try them out in real life. Pinspiration is dedicated to helping people accomplish their artistic goals, one canvas at a time.

Founded in 2015 by Brooke Roe, the inspiration for Pinspiration was the need to finish projects found on craft-based websites like Pinterest. With a studio, high-quality tools, and art supplies, Pinspiration brings together art lovers who get to create their masterpieces on the spot.

Customers may love Pinspiration for its ever-changing monthly project menus, themed wine, beer, and party rooms. Pinspiration, then, may be the place to create, find inspiration, and make great memories that enrich customers’ lives.

Since beginning to franchise in 2018, Pinspiration has opened over two dozen franchises and is actively seeking to expand even further.

Why You May Want To Start a Pinspiration Franchise

If you believe that inspiration is contagious and the right environment can help people explore their artistic side, then a Pinspiration franchise might be the perfect opportunity for you. With technology dominating our lives in today’s age, creating real-life experiences and art could be a beautiful mission to pursue.

Pinspiration franchisees help customers work on DIY crafts and arts from their favorite social media sites. A perfect franchisee candidate has a passion for crafts and loves mixing and mingling with community members. With opportunities for expansion and available protected territories for franchisees, Pinspiration is ready for newcomers.

What Might Make a Pinspiration Franchise a Good Choice?

Pinspiration may be unique because it offers people of all ages the opportunity to create art together. With a Kid’s Boho Party, Splatter Party, and a Choose-Your-Own Party option, Pinspiration welcomes all who love beauty.

A franchisee would be responsible for creating space, tools, and equipment for customers to work with. Having an upbeat personality that encourages others to unleash their creativity and work towards self-improvement creates an environment that’s truly Pinspirational.

To be part of the Pinspiration team, you should make sure you’re financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising fees and royalty fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company’s set net worth and liquid capital requirements. 

How To Open a Pinspiration Franchise

Choosing a Pinspiration franchise sets you up to work under a proven system, provides access to startup and ongoing training, as well as nationwide marketing. Pinspiration is keen on providing franchisees with everything they need to run a location efficiently.

As you decide if opening a Pinspiration franchise is the right move for you, make sure you take time to explore the opportunity. Research the brand and your local area to see if a Pinspiration franchise would do well in your community. While competition is healthy, too much of it may not allow for the most possible growth.

Opening a Pinspiration franchise may offer a more predictable outcome than investing in a completely new brand that could struggle to thrive in an already crowded and competitive industry.

Company Overview

About Pinspiration

Industry
Recreation
Related Categories
DIY/Paint-&-Sip Studios, Miscellaneous Recreation Businesses, Miscellaneous Services
Founded
2015
Parent Company
Pinspiration Franchise Group LLC
Leadership
Scott Jewett, CEO
Corporate Address
2234 N. Federal Hwy., #1083
Boca Raton, FL 33431
Business Overview

Franchising Since
2018 (5 years)
# of employees at HQ
7
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees in the following US states: Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Louisiana, Michigan, North Carolina, New Jersey, Nevada, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah

This company is offering new franchisees in the following international regions: Australia/New Zealand, Europe (Eastern), Canada, Mexico

# of Units
33 (as of 2022)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Pinspiration franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$33,000
Initial Investment
$108,900 - $228,000
Net Worth Requirement
$200,000
Cash Requirement
$50,000
Veteran Incentives
$3,000 off franchise fee
Royalty Fee
8%
Ad Royalty Fee
2%
Term of Agreement
10 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

Third Party Financing
Pinspiration has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
8-32 hours
Classroom Training
10-40 hours
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Lease Negotiation
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing
Loyalty Program/App

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
Yes
Can this franchise be run part time?
Yes
# of employees required to run
7
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes
Interested in ownership opportunities like Pinspiration? Request a free consultation with a Franchise Advisor now.

Additional Rankings

Curious to know where Pinspiration ranked on other franchise lists? Find out below.

New

Ranked #102 in 2022

Top New Franchises

