Popeyes, which is expanding its presence in Europe, already has restaurants open in the Czech Republic, France, Poland, Romania, Spain, Switzerland, and the UK.

Popeyes and Restaurant Brands Iberia (RB Iberia) on February 1 announced a significant expansion into Italy through a master franchise and development agreement. This strategic move aims to grow Popeyes' presence in Europe, leveraging RB Iberia's extensive experience with managing franchises such as Burger King and Tim Hortons in Spain and Portugal.

"We're very excited about growing the brand in Italy with RB Iberia, a long-term partner and strong operator. We have set ambitious expansion plans for our iconic brand, and today's news highlights our commitment to serving Popeyes bold Louisiana flavors to more guests around the world." said David Shear, President of Restaurant Brands International, parent company of Popeyes, Yahoo News reported.

Gregorio Jiménez, Chairman of RB Iberia, also shared his excitement about introducing the brand to Italy, emphasizing the opportunity for job creation and market diversification: "Our company excels in managing master franchises, so we have a great business opportunity ahead of us, which will contribute to job creation in Italy and diversify the QSR market for our Mediterranean neighbor," the site reported.

The first Popeyes restaurant in Italy is expected to open later this year, marking another milestone in the brand's growing international footprint, which already includes more than 4,300 restaurants across more than 35 countries.