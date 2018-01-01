Precept Environmental
Air and water quality testing, consulting services
Founded
2007
Franchising Since
2015 (3 Years)
Corporate Address
26439 Rancho Pkwy. S.
Lake Forest, CA 92630
CEO
Britt Rodgers
Initial Investment ⓘ
$89,500 - $198,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$30,000 - $50,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$50,000 - $50,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
10%
Ad Royalty Fee
2%
Precept Environmental has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Marketing Support
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
On-The-Job Training:
3 days
Classroom Training:
5 days
Absentee Ownership Allowed
Number of Employees Required to Run:
3