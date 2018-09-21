Pure Barre
Barre fitness classes and apparel
Founded
2001
Franchising Since
2009 (9 Years)
Corporate Address
3001 Brighton Blvd., #269
Denver, CO 80216
CEO
Christina Russel
Initial Investment ⓘ
$178,350 - $370,000
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$500,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$100,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$46,500 - $46,500
Ongoing Royalty Fee
7%
Ad Royalty Fee
1%
Pure Barre has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Field Operations
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
SEO
Email marketing
On-The-Job Training:
40-50 hours
Classroom Training:
26 hours
Number of Employees Required to Run:
9