Pure Physique
Fitness and wellness centers
Founded
2004
Franchising Since
2018 (0 Years)
Corporate Address
3695 Old Yorktown Rd.
Shrub Oak, NY 10588
CEO
Mike Lipowski
Initial Investment ⓘ
$125,100 - $184,900
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$24,900 - $24,900
Ongoing Royalty Fee
5%
Ad Royalty Fee
2%
Pure Physique has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll
Ongoing Support
Meetings/Conventions
Grand Opening
Security/Safety Procedures
Marketing Support
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social media
On-The-Job Training:
30 hours
Classroom Training:
15 hours