Founded
2007
Franchising Since
2016 (2 Years)
Corporate Address
14362 N. Frank Lloyd Wright Blvd., #1000
Scottsdale, AZ 85260
CEO
Timothy Reilly
Parent Company
Pure Vanity Licensing LLC
Initial Investment ⓘ
$387,000 - $746,000
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$400,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$160,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$35,000 - $35,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
6%
Ad Royalty Fee
1%
Pure Vanity has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: startup costs, equipment, inventory
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Field Operations
Marketing Support
Ad Templates
Regional Advertising
On-The-Job Training:
5 days
Classroom Training:
5 days
Number of Employees Required to Run:
15