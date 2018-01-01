Bio

Real Deals on Home Decor got its start in 2003 when Jeff and Marisa Humphrey turned the bottom floor of an old cotton mill in Jefferson, Georgia, into a showroom and began selling discount designer furniture and home decor. Marisa's sister Carie Kelsey and her husband Nate followed suit, opening their own Real Deals on Home Decor store in Idaho Falls, Idaho, later that year. Other relatives opened more stores over the next few years, and in 2006 the company began officially franchising.