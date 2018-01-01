Real Deals on Home Decor
Real Deals on Home Decor
About
4493 Mud Creek Rd.
Founded
2003
Franchising Since
2006 (12 Years)
Corporate Address
4493 Mud Creek Rd.
Buhl, ID 83316
CEO
Nate Kelsey
Financial Requirements
Initial Investment ⓘ
$101,500 - $161,500
Ongoing Fees
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$25,000 - $25,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
5%
Ad Royalty Fee
1%
Bio
Real Deals on Home Decor got its start in 2003 when Jeff and Marisa Humphrey turned the bottom floor of an old cotton mill in Jefferson, Georgia, into a showroom and began selling discount designer furniture and home decor. Marisa's sister Carie Kelsey and her husband Nate followed suit, opening their own Real Deals on Home Decor store in Idaho Falls, Idaho, later that year. Other relatives opened more stores over the next few years, and in 2006 the company began officially franchising.
Cost
Initial Investment: Low - $101,500 High - $161,500
Units
Where Seeking Franchisees:Franchisor is seeking new franchise units throughout the U.S. and in the following regions/states: Canada
