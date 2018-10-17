RimTyme Custom Wheels and Tires
Rent-to-own custom wheels and tires
Founded
2005
Franchising Since
2007 (11 Years)
Corporate Address
5501 Headquarters Dr.
Plano, TX 75024
CEO
Cathy Skula
Parent Company
Rent-A-Center Franchising Int'l. Inc.
Ticker Symbol
Initial Investment ⓘ
$321,288 - $684,410
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$500,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$200,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$25,000 - $25,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
4%
Ad Royalty Fee
$250/mo.
RimTyme Custom Wheels and Tires has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: startup costs, equipment, inventory
Veteran Incentives
$5,000 off franchise fee
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Site Selection
Marketing Support
Ad Templates
Social media
SEO
Website development
Email marketing
On-The-Job Training:
15 hours
Classroom Training:
36 hours