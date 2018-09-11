Robeks Fresh Juices & Smoothies
Juices, smoothies, bowls
Founded
1996
Franchising Since
2001 (17 Years)
Corporate Address
5220 Pacific Concourse Dr., #395
Los Angeles, CA 90045
CEO
David Rawnsley
Parent Company
Robeks Franchise Corp.
Initial Investment ⓘ
$239,800 - $344,500
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$300,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$100,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$30,000 - $30,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
6-7%
Ad Royalty Fee
2.5%
Robeks Fresh Juices & Smoothies has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll
Veteran Incentives
50% off franchise fee
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Site Selection
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Ad Templates
Regional Advertising
Social media
SEO
Website development
Email marketing
Loyalty program/app
On-The-Job Training:
75 hours
Classroom Training:
15 hours
Additional Training:
At existing store
Number of Employees Required to Run:
12 - 20