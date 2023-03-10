Robeks Fresh Juices & Smoothies

Living in the stifling heat of Los Angeles, California, David Robertson had the idea of a juice place that was authentic, nutritious, and tasted good. In 1996, Robertson established the very first Robeks Fresh Juices & Smoothies in Los Angeles. Franchising began in 2001, and Robeks Fresh Juices & Smoothies now has over 80 franchise locations around the U.S.

Why You May Want to Start a Robeks Fresh Juices & Smoothies Franchise

Robeks Fresh Juices & Smoothies is one of the leading smoothie and juice bar supermarket franchises. The business utilizes farm-fresh ingredients in order to get the full taste and optimum nutrient value of any homemade cocktail. It features a live display on the show, as consumers watch how their juices and smoothies are made with freshly squeezed juice from actual fruit and vegetables.

Robeks Fresh Juices & Smoothies fresh juice has already been ahead of its time in terms of creativity and efficiency. The franchise has also launched many raw juices and dietary enhancements, such as acai bowls and Greek yogurt smoothies.

Robeks Fresh Juices & Smoothies innovative well-balanced menu provides nutritious options to all types of people. The franchise has flavors that cater to almost all ages and demographics. Robeks Fresh Juices & Smoothies creates versatility by providing delicious, fruit-based sweets with strong nutrient boosts made from the freshest ingredients.

What Might Make a Robeks Fresh Juices & Smoothies a Good Choice?

Possibly more than ever, people want to eat healthily, so they can sleep happier, be more energetic, and be emotionally alert. Robeks Fresh Juices & Smoothies are made-to-order, improved by a patented line of dietary boosts, offer the proper nutrients, fiber, calcium, vitamins, and minerals to boost metabolism and general well-being.

To be part of the Robeks Fresh Juices & Smoothies team, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and potential renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set net worth and liquid capital requirements.

Robeks Fresh Juice & Smoothies has partnered with third-party financial sources that may offer help with the franchise fee, startup cost, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, and payroll.

How To Open a Robeks Fresh Juices & Smoothies Franchise

Franchisees may experience success with Robeks Fresh Juices & Smoothies since you can have solid name recognition in a dynamically increasing category. The operational simplicity model of the business includes minimal equipment, a minimal operational footprint, easy-to-train employees, no excess materials, and access to national purchasing power.

Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement, you must perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. Research the brand and your local area to see if a Robeks Fresh Juices & Smoothies franchise would do well in your community. While competition is healthy, too much of it may not allow for the most possible growth.

It may also be helpful to speak with an attorney or financial advisor to ensure that you are financially sound enough to own and operate a Robeks Fresh Juices & Smoothies franchise.

Company Overview

About Robeks Fresh Juices & Smoothies

Industry
Food
Related Categories
Smoothies/Juices, Fruit
Founded
1996
Parent Company
Robeks Franchise Corp.
Leadership
David Rawnsley, President & CFO
Corporate Address
5220 Pacific Concourse Dr., #395
Los Angeles, CA 90045
Social
Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram

Business Overview

Franchising Since
2001 (22 years)
# of employees at HQ
18
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees throughout the US.

# of Units
88 (as of 2022)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Robeks Fresh Juices & Smoothies franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$30,000
Initial Investment
$286,650 - $395,050
Net Worth Requirement
$300,000
Cash Requirement
$100,000
Veteran Incentives
$10,000 off franchise fee
Royalty Fee
7%
Ad Royalty Fee
2.5%
Term of Agreement
10 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

Third Party Financing
Robeks Fresh Juices & Smoothies has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
80 hours
Classroom Training
16 hours
Ongoing Support
Meetings & Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Lease Negotiation
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Ad Templates
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing
Loyalty Program/App

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
No
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
# of employees required to run
15
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes
Franchise 500 Ranking History

Compare where Robeks Fresh Juices & Smoothies landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.

Additional Rankings

Curious to know where Robeks Fresh Juices & Smoothies ranked on other franchise lists? Find out below.

Food

Ranked #6 in Smoothies/Juices in 2022

Top Food Franchises

