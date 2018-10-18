Romp n' Roll
Recreational and enrichment classes, camps, parties
Founded
2004
Franchising Since
2006 (12 Years)
Corporate Address
9677 W. Broad St.
Glen Allen, VA 23060
CEO
Michael Barnett
Initial Investment ⓘ
$241,000 - $360,500
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$300,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$100,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$39,500 - $39,500
Ongoing Royalty Fee
6%
Ad Royalty Fee
2%
Romp n' Roll has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory
Veteran Incentives
10% off franchise fee
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Site Selection
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Ad Templates
Regional Advertising
Social media
SEO
Website development
Email marketing
On-The-Job Training:
16 hours
Classroom Training:
30.5 hours
Additional Training:
Online training
Number of Employees Required to Run:
6