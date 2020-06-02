Roselisa
Roselisa
About
Founded

2014

Franchising Since

2015 (5 Years)

Corporate Address

2225 Hymus Blvd., #100
Montreal, QC H9P 1J8

Financial Requirements
Initial Investment

$106,100 - $210,467

Net-worth Requirement

$100,000

Liquid Cash Requirement

$50,000

Ongoing Fees
Initial Franchise Fee

$35,000 - $35,000

Ongoing Royalty Fee

7%

Ad Royalty Fee

2%

Financing Options

Roselisa has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following:  franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll

Veteran Incentives

10% off franchise fee

Support Options
Ongoing Support

Purchasing Co-ops

Newsletter

Meetings/Conventions

Toll-Free Line

Grand Opening

Online Support

Security/Safety Procedures

Field Operations

Site Selection

Proprietary Software

Franchisee Intranet Platform

Marketing Support

Co-op Advertising

Ad Templates

National Media

Regional Advertising

Social media

SEO

Website development

Email marketing

Loyalty program/app

On-The-Job Training:

23 hours

Classroom Training:

29 hours

Absentee Ownership Allowed
Number of Employees Required to Run:

4 - 10

Cost
Initial Investment: Low - $106,100 High - $210,467
Units
+14.3%+0 UNITS (1 Year) +40.0%+2 UNITS (3 Years)

Units (Locations)

Where Seeking Franchisees:

Franchisor is seeking new franchise units throughout the U.S. and in the following regions/states: Canada, Europe (Western)
Franchise Financing
Using 401(K)/IRA Funds
  • Tax Penalty-Free
  • Debt Free
  • Expert Guidance
Learn More

Disclaimer

The Franchise 500 is not intended to endorse, advertise, or recommend any particular franchise. It is solely a research tool you can use to compare franchise operations. Entrepreneur stresses that you should always conduct your own independent investigation before investing money in a franchise.
Updated: June 2nd, 2020
