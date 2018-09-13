Founded
1988
Franchising Since
2008 (10 Years)
Corporate Address
124 N. Nova Rd.
Ormond Beach, FL 32174
CEO
Richard Marsh
Initial Investment ⓘ
$59,900 - $143,900
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$75,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$55,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$24,900 - $24,900
Safe Ship has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment
Veteran Incentives
20% off franchise fee
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
Regional Advertising
SEO
Website development
Email marketing
Loyalty program/app
On-The-Job Training:
40 hours
Classroom Training:
40 hours
Additional Training:
As needed
Absentee Ownership Allowed
Number of Employees Required to Run:
1