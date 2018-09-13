Bio

The first Safe Ship store opened in Ormond Beach, Florida, in 1988. Franchising began 20 years later in 2008. In addition to packing and domestic and international shipping services, the stores offer mailing supplies, office supplies, mailbox rentals, notary services, fax services, copying, business services and specialty crating. Stores are equipped with a box-making machine that allows odd-sized boxes to be made on-site.