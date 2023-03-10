Signing out of account, Standby...
Postal Connections & iSold It is a network of stores that offer various postal, pack and ship, mail delivery, printing, internet services, and retail office supplies. In addition, Postal Connections & iSold It helps customers sell their products on online marketplaces.
The company was founded in 1985 as a public postal service company. It began offering franchises in 1995. In 2002, Andy Thompson and Fred Morache joined the franchise as franchise managers, bringing experience to the still-young company. Postal Connections & iSold It now has over 40 units across the U.S. and is looking to expand its reach to hundreds of locations.
Why You May Want to Start a Postal Connections & iSold It Franchise?
If you are looking for a family business or a way to transition back to civilian life after leaving the military, Postal Connections & iSold It may be a great place to start. Outside of individual goals, you should align with the franchise's core operational values by being trustworthy, friendly, savvy, and leading-edge.
Furthermore, Postal Connections & iSold It will help you develop a franchise website, social media campaigns, email marketing, and newsletters to promote your services. The franchisor will also connect you to national vendors and service providers for high-quality products at pocket-friendly prices.
What Might Make a Postal Connections & iSold It Franchise a Good Choice?
Postal Connections & iSold It blends multiple business concepts making its possible growth exponential. Merging with iSold It has made Postal Connections & iSold It a highly sought-after service provider in this digital era. iSold It is an online store that helps customers sell their items on eBay.
To be part of the Postal Connections & iSold It team, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for the presence of ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set net worth and liquid capital requirements.
You can run your Postal Connections & iSold It franchise as a home-based business, which may give you further flexibility as we move forward in the 21st century.
How To Open a Postal Connections & iSold It Franchise
To get started with Postal Connections & iSold It, you may need to submit a franchise inquiry form. If you are seen as a good fit for the brand, a Postal Connections & iSold It franchise representative may reach out to you to begin the franchising process. Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement, you must perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. Speak to existing franchisees and ask the Postal Connections & iSold It team questions.
Postal Connections & iSold It offers support during both the planning and execution of your business. Postal Connections & iSold It’s real estate team will help you choose the most suitable location for your franchise by analyzing the market and studying the lease terms for your investment. Postal Connections & iSold It also puts franchisees and their employees through extensive training. The training consists of at least a multi-day regional training at the company's headquarters in Frisco, Texas and at least four days at your franchise location after opening your business.
Get your postal-to-do's covered and bring a Postal Connections & iSold It franchise to your community!
Company Overview
About Postal Connections & iSold It
- Industry
- Services (Other)
- Related Categories
- Postal & Business Centers, Shipping Services
- Founded
- 1985
- Parent Company
- Blue Stamp Franchise Inc.
- Leadership
- Fred Morache, Franchisor/Owner
- Corporate Address
-
6136 Frisco Square Blvd., #600
Frisco, TX 75034
Business Overview
- Franchising Since
- 1995 (28 years)
- # of employees at HQ
- 4
- Where seeking
-
This company is offering new franchisees throughout the US.
- # of Units
- 39 (as of 2022)
Information for Franchisees
Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Postal Connections & iSold It franchise.
Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees
Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.
- Initial Franchise Fee
- $33,900
Initial Franchise Fee
$33,900
- Initial Investment
- $62,220 - $235,750
Initial Investment
$62,220 - $235,750
- Net Worth Requirement
- $250,000
Net Worth Requirement
$250,000
- Cash Requirement
- $75,000
Cash Requirement
$75,000
- Veteran Incentives
- 20% off franchise fee
Veteran Incentives
20% off franchise fee
- Royalty Fee
- 4%
Royalty Fee
4%
- Ad Royalty Fee
- to 2%
Ad Royalty Fee
to 2%
- Term of Agreement
- 10 years
Term of Agreement
10 years
- Is franchise term renewable?
- Yes
Training & Support Offered
Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.
- On-The-Job Training
- 84-116 hours
- Classroom Training
- 12 hours
- Ongoing Support
-
NewsletterMeetings & ConventionsToll-Free LineGrand OpeningOnline SupportSecurity & Safety ProceduresField OperationsSite Selection
- Marketing Support
-
Ad TemplatesRegional AdvertisingSocial MediaSEOWebsite DevelopmentEmail Marketing
Operations
Additional details about running this franchise.
- Is absentee ownership allowed?
- Yes
Is absentee ownership allowed?
Yes
- Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
- Yes
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
Yes
- Can this franchise be run part time?
- No
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
- # of employees required to run
- 1
- Are exclusive territories available?
- Yes
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes
What you need to know: Territory size may be based on factors such as radius, population size, zip codes, and more. Details can be found in Item 12 of the FDD.
