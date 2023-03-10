Safe Ship, which was founded in 1988 and began franchising in 2008, is an American specialty shipping company. They offer a comprehensive outsourced fulfillment solution that includes storage, pick, pack, dispatch, and returns for eCommerce businesses.

There are over 20 franchised Safe Ship locations to go along with several corporate-owned locations throughout the United States.

Why You May Want to Start a Safe Ship Franchise

The perfect candidate for a Safe Ship franchisee possesses strong leadership skills and an aptitude for business. Candidates should also have great people skills, a management background, and a basic understanding of sales and marketing. If you love the idea of offering an essential and practical service while breaking into the eCommerce space, then opening a Safe Ship franchise may be the right move for you.

The brand focuses on quality and flexible service at a great value while treating its customers with the utmost respect. Safe Ship employees are expected to exemplify professionalism. The training and equipment provided by Safe Ship may make it fairly easy to provide quality service. With a Safe Ship franchise, you may become part of a part of a company that has earned customer respect and loyalty.

What Might Make a Safe Ship Franchise a Good Choice?

The Safe Ship franchise business model is up-to-date and constantly renovating. Opening a Safe Ship franchise may offer a more predictable outcome than investing in a completely new brand that may struggle to thrive in an already crowded and competitive industry.

To be part of the Safe Ship team, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set net worth and liquid capital requirements.

How To Open a Safe Ship Franchise

As you decide if opening a Safe Ship franchise is the right move for you, make sure you take time to explore the opportunity. Research the brand and your local area to see if a Safe Ship franchise would do well in your community. While competition is healthy, too much of it may not allow for the most possible growth.

Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement, you must perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. As part of your due diligence, you may want to speak to existing franchisees and ask the Safe Ship franchising team questions.

Expect to undergo a background check and several interviews to determine if you are a good fit with the company and if their values align with yours. You should also expect to receive the Safe Ship Franchise Disclosure Document to review before you make an official commitment. After you've signed on board, expect to undergo intensive training to familiarize yourself with the Safe Ship software, process, and business model before you open the doors of your business.