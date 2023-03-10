Safe Ship
FREE Franchise Guide!
2023 Franchise 500 Rank
N/R Not ranked last year
See the Full List
Initial investment
$120K - $124K
Units as of 2021
32 3.2% over 3 years
Jump to Franchising Overview

Safe Ship, which was founded in 1988 and began franchising in 2008, is an American specialty shipping company. They offer a comprehensive outsourced fulfillment solution that includes storage, pick, pack, dispatch, and returns for eCommerce businesses.

There are over 20 franchised Safe Ship locations to go along with several corporate-owned locations throughout the United States.

Why You May Want to Start a Safe Ship Franchise

The perfect candidate for a Safe Ship franchisee possesses strong leadership skills and an aptitude for business. Candidates should also have great people skills, a management background, and a basic understanding of sales and marketing. If you love the idea of offering an essential and practical service while breaking into the eCommerce space, then opening a Safe Ship franchise may be the right move for you.

The brand focuses on quality and flexible service at a great value while treating its customers with the utmost respect. Safe Ship employees are expected to exemplify professionalism. The training and equipment provided by Safe Ship may make it fairly easy to provide quality service. With a Safe Ship franchise, you may become part of a part of a company that has earned customer respect and loyalty.

What Might Make a Safe Ship Franchise a Good Choice?

The Safe Ship franchise business model is up-to-date and constantly renovating. Opening a Safe Ship franchise may offer a more predictable outcome than investing in a completely new brand that may struggle to thrive in an already crowded and competitive industry.

To be part of the Safe Ship team, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set net worth and liquid capital requirements.

How To Open a Safe Ship Franchise

As you decide if opening a Safe Ship franchise is the right move for you, make sure you take time to explore the opportunity. Research the brand and your local area to see if a Safe Ship franchise would do well in your community. While competition is healthy, too much of it may not allow for the most possible growth.

Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement, you must perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. As part of your due diligence, you may want to speak to existing franchisees and ask the Safe Ship franchising team questions. 

Expect to undergo a background check and several interviews to determine if you are a good fit with the company and if their values align with yours. You should also expect to receive the Safe Ship Franchise Disclosure Document to review before you make an official commitment. After you've signed on board, expect to undergo intensive training to familiarize yourself with the Safe Ship software, process, and business model before you open the doors of your business.

Find Your Perfect Franchise

Company Overview

About Safe Ship

Industry
Services (Other)
Related Categories
Postal & Business Centers, Shipping Services
Founded
1988
Leadership
Richard Marsh, President
Corporate Address
124 N. Nova Rd.
Ormond Beach, FL 32174

Business Overview

Franchising Since
2008 (15 years)
# of employees at HQ
5
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees throughout the US.

# of Units
32 (as of 2021)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Safe Ship franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$19,900
Initial Investment
$120,400 - $123,800
Net Worth Requirement
$50,000 - $100,000
Cash Requirement
$50,000
Veteran Incentives
$5,000 off franchise fee
Term of Agreement
10 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Take Our Free Franchise Quiz!

Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

Third Party Financing
Safe Ship has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
80 hours
Classroom Training
40 hours
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Meetings & Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Lease Negotiation
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
Regional Advertising
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing
Loyalty Program/App

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
Yes
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
No
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
# of employees required to run
1
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes
Take our quick quiz to find your ideal franchise

Interested in ownership opportunities like Safe Ship? Request a free consultation with a Franchise Advisor now.

Franchise 500 Ranking History

Compare where Safe Ship landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.

Additional Rankings

Curious to know where Safe Ship ranked on other franchise lists? Find out below.

Veteran

Ranked #134 in 2022

Top Franchises for Veterans

Want to stay updated on the latest franchise news?

Never miss a beat when you sign up to receive our newsletter.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy

Related Franchises

Are you eager to see what else is out there? Browse franchises that are similar to Safe Ship.

Jamba

Smoothies, juices, and bowls
Ranked #189
Request Info

Great Clips

Hair salons
Ranked #23
Request Info

Pak Mail

Packing, shipping, crating, freight, mailboxes, business services
Ranked #355
Learn More

InXpress

Shipping services
Ranked #403
Learn More

Related Franchise Content

Catch up on the latest franchise news, trends, and more.

Franchise

The 5 Items in Your Franchise Disclosure Document That Can Make or Break a Real Estate Deal

This document helps potential franchisees make informed decisions about investing in the franchise.

Roxanne Klein

Roxanne Klein

Business News

Gen Alpha Loves Eating McDonald's, Watching YouTube and Disney+, and Telling Their Parents What to Buy at the Store

With birth years starting in 2013, Generation Alpha is already the most plugged-in generation of children yet, developing some strikingly powerful brand affinities before they reach age 9.

Dominick Reuter

Franchise

Know Before You Buy: These Are The Costs Associated With Purchasing and Operating a Franchise

From initial investments to royalty fees to legal costs, take stock of these numbers before it's too late.

Clarissa Buch Zilberman
Franchise

How Kung Fu Tea Became One of Entrepreneur's Fastest-Growing Franchises of 2023

Marketing manager Matthew Poveromo explains how the franchise brand is turning Taiwanese bubble tea into a favorite American treat.

Tracy Stapp Herold
Franchise

How Blingle! Became One of the Fastest-Growing Franchises of 2023

Zach Beutler of HorsePower brands explains what it takes to turn a new franchise brand into a glowing opportunity.

Tracy Stapp Herold
Business News

Taco Bell Brawl Over a Crunchwrap Supreme Takes Being Hangry to the Next Level

This viral video is perhaps not society's shining moment.

Dan Bova

Dan Bova

See more franchise content
Disclaimer
The information on this page is not intended as an endorsement or recommendation of any particular franchise or business opportunity by Entrepreneur Media. Our listings and rankings are solely research tools you can use to compare opportunities. Entrepreneur stresses that you should always conduct your own independent investigation before investing in a franchise or business opportunity. That should include reviewing the company’s legal documents, consulting with an attorney and an accountant, and talking to former and current franchisees/licensees/dealers.
Updated: December 12th, 2022
For reprints and licensing questions, click here.
Update Your Listing | Submit New Listing