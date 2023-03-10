Signing out of account, Standby...
N/R Not ranked last year
- Initial investment
$120K - $124K
- Units as of 2021
32 3.2% over 3 years
Safe Ship, which was founded in 1988 and began franchising in 2008, is an American specialty shipping company. They offer a comprehensive outsourced fulfillment solution that includes storage, pick, pack, dispatch, and returns for eCommerce businesses.
There are over 20 franchised Safe Ship locations to go along with several corporate-owned locations throughout the United States.
Why You May Want to Start a Safe Ship Franchise
The perfect candidate for a Safe Ship franchisee possesses strong leadership skills and an aptitude for business. Candidates should also have great people skills, a management background, and a basic understanding of sales and marketing. If you love the idea of offering an essential and practical service while breaking into the eCommerce space, then opening a Safe Ship franchise may be the right move for you.
The brand focuses on quality and flexible service at a great value while treating its customers with the utmost respect. Safe Ship employees are expected to exemplify professionalism. The training and equipment provided by Safe Ship may make it fairly easy to provide quality service. With a Safe Ship franchise, you may become part of a part of a company that has earned customer respect and loyalty.
What Might Make a Safe Ship Franchise a Good Choice?
The Safe Ship franchise business model is up-to-date and constantly renovating. Opening a Safe Ship franchise may offer a more predictable outcome than investing in a completely new brand that may struggle to thrive in an already crowded and competitive industry.
To be part of the Safe Ship team, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set net worth and liquid capital requirements.
How To Open a Safe Ship Franchise
As you decide if opening a Safe Ship franchise is the right move for you, make sure you take time to explore the opportunity. Research the brand and your local area to see if a Safe Ship franchise would do well in your community. While competition is healthy, too much of it may not allow for the most possible growth.
Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement, you must perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. As part of your due diligence, you may want to speak to existing franchisees and ask the Safe Ship franchising team questions.
Expect to undergo a background check and several interviews to determine if you are a good fit with the company and if their values align with yours. You should also expect to receive the Safe Ship Franchise Disclosure Document to review before you make an official commitment. After you've signed on board, expect to undergo intensive training to familiarize yourself with the Safe Ship software, process, and business model before you open the doors of your business.
Company Overview
About Safe Ship
- Industry
- Services (Other)
- Related Categories
- Postal & Business Centers, Shipping Services
- Founded
- 1988
- Leadership
- Richard Marsh, President
- Corporate Address
124 N. Nova Rd.
Ormond Beach, FL 32174
Business Overview
- Franchising Since
- 2008 (15 years)
- # of employees at HQ
- 5
- Where seeking
This company is offering new franchisees throughout the US.
- # of Units
- 32 (as of 2021)
Information for Franchisees
Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Safe Ship franchise.
Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees
Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.
- Initial Franchise Fee
- $19,900
Definition: The initial fee paid to a franchisor to join their system
What you need to know: Found in Item 5 of the FDD, this may be a flat fee, or may vary based on territory size, experience, or other factors.The franchise fee is an up-front (one-time) cost that a new franchisee pays to the franchisor. This fee is usually due at the signing of the franchise agreement and covers the right to use the franchisor's trademarks, name, and related business systems.
- Initial Investment
- $120,400 - $123,800
Definition: The total amount necessary to begin operation of the franchise
What you need to know: The initial investment includes the franchise fee, along with other startup expenses such as real estate, equipment, supplies, business licenses, and working capital. This is outlined in a chart in Item 7 of the FDD, showing a range of possible costs from low to high.
- Net Worth Requirement
- $50,000 - $100,000
Definition: The minimum net worth you must have in order to qualify to become a franchisee of this company
What you need to know: Net worth is the value of a person's assets minus liabilities. Assets include cash, stocks, retirement accounts, and real estate. Liabilities include items like mortgages, car payments, and credit card debt.
- Cash Requirement
- $50,000
Definition: The minimum liquid capital you must have available in order to qualify to become a franchisee of this company.
- Veteran Incentives
- $5,000 off franchise fee
Definition: A discount or other incentive offered to military veterans who buy a franchise with this company.
- Term of Agreement
- 10 years
Definition: The length of time your franchise agreement will last.
What you need to know: Franchise terms are typically anywhere from 5 to 20 years in length, but are sometimes instead dependent on factors such as the term of your lease. Once your term is up, you may have the option to renew your agreement, typically for a smaller fee than the original franchise fee.
- Is franchise term renewable?
- Yes
Financing Options
Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.
- Third Party Financing
- Safe Ship has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment
Training & Support Offered
Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.
- On-The-Job Training
- 80 hours
- Classroom Training
- 40 hours
- Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-opsMeetings & ConventionsToll-Free LineGrand OpeningOnline SupportSecurity & Safety ProceduresLease NegotiationField OperationsSite SelectionProprietary SoftwareFranchisee Intranet Platform
- Marketing Support
Co-op AdvertisingAd TemplatesRegional AdvertisingSEOWebsite DevelopmentEmail MarketingLoyalty Program/App
Operations
Additional details about running this franchise.
- Is absentee ownership allowed?
- Yes
Definition: Absentee ownership means that the franchisee does not actively work in the franchise business or manage day-to-day operations.
- Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
- No
Definition: The business can be run from your home and/or a vehicle, and it is not necessary to have a retail facility, office space, or warehouse.
- Can this franchise be run part time?
- No
Definition: This business can be run by the owner on a part-time basis (less than 40 hours per week) and/or as a side business; it is not necessary for the business to be open/run full-time.
- # of employees required to run
- 1
- Are exclusive territories available?
- Yes
Definition: An exclusive territory is a fixed area in which you are given the right to operate and in which no other units of the same franchise may be opened.
What you need to know: Territory size may be based on factors such as radius, population size, zip codes, and more. Details can be found in Item 12 of the FDD.
Franchise 500 Ranking History
Compare where Safe Ship landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.
Additional Rankings
Curious to know where Safe Ship ranked on other franchise lists? Find out below.
