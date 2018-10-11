Saladworks
Salads, wraps, grain bowls, toast, soups
Founded
1986
Franchising Since
1992 (26 Years)
Corporate Address
1001 Conshohocken State Rd., 100 Four Falls, #600
Conshohocken, PA 19428
CEO
Patrick Sugrue
Parent Company
Restaurant Co. LLC
Initial Investment ⓘ
$415,273 - $596,455
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$30,000 - $35,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
6%
Ad Royalty Fee
3%
Saladworks has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: startup costs, equipment, inventory
Veteran Incentives
50% off franchise fee
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social media
SEO
Website development
Email marketing
Loyalty program/app
On-The-Job Training:
100-140 hours
Classroom Training:
20-40 hours