About
Founded

1986

Franchising Since

1992 (26 Years)

Corporate Address

1001 Conshohocken State Rd., 100 Four Falls, #600
Conshohocken, PA 19428

CEO

Patrick Sugrue

Parent Company

Restaurant Co. LLC

Financial Requirements
Initial Investment

$415,273 - $596,455

Ongoing Fees
Initial Franchise Fee

$30,000 - $35,000

Ongoing Royalty Fee

6%

Ad Royalty Fee

3%

Financing Options

Saladworks has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following:  startup costs, equipment, inventory

Veteran Incentives

50% off franchise fee

Support Options
Ongoing Support

Purchasing Co-ops

Newsletter

Meetings/Conventions

Grand Opening

Online Support

Security/Safety Procedures

Field Operations

Site Selection

Proprietary Software

Franchisee Intranet Platform

Marketing Support

Co-op Advertising

Ad Templates

National Media

Regional Advertising

Social media

SEO

Website development

Email marketing

Loyalty program/app

On-The-Job Training:

100-140 hours

Classroom Training:

20-40 hours

Bio
Saladworks was founded in Cherry Hill, N.J., in 1986 and began franchising in 1992. The franchise's menu features signature salad recipes along with a create-your-own-salad option, as well as soups and sandwiches.
Cost
Initial Investment: Low - $415,273 High - $596,455
Units
-6.1%-6 UNITS (1 Year) -12.3%-13 UNITS (3 Years)

Units (Locations)

Where Seeking Franchisees:

Franchisor is seeking new franchise units worldwide.
Franchise Financing
Using 401(K)/IRA Funds
  • Tax Penalty-Free
  • Debt Free
  • Expert Guidance
Learn More

