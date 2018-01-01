The Scout Guide
The Scout Guide
About
3465 Ivy Rd.
Founded
2011
Franchising Since
2013 (5 Years)
Corporate Address
3465 Ivy Rd.
Charlottesville, VA 22903
CEO
Susie Matheson Christy Ford
Financial Requirements
Initial Investment ⓘ
$52,000 - $62,000
Ongoing Fees
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$50,000 - $50,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
10%
Support Options
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Grand Opening
Online Support
Field Operations
Marketing Support
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social media
SEO
Email marketing
Classroom Training:
15 hours
Cost
Initial Investment: Low - $52,000 High - $62,000
Units
+1.7%+1 UNITS (1 Year) +11.3%+6 UNITS (3 Years)
Where Seeking Franchisees:Franchisor is seeking new franchise units throughout the U.S.
