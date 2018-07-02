Founded
1995
Franchising Since
2003 (15 Years)
Corporate Address
6409 City West Pkwy., #205A
Eden Prairie, MN 55344
CEO
Matthew Paschke
Initial Investment ⓘ
$144,770 - $249,000
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$500,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$100,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$20,000 - $35,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
6%
Ad Royalty Fee
2%
Snip-Its has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social media
SEO
Website development
Email marketing
Loyalty program/app
On-The-Job Training:
80 hours
Classroom Training:
34 hours
Absentee Ownership Allowed
Number of Employees Required to Run:
6 - 10