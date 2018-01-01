SparkleTeam
Commercial cleaning
Founded
2003
Franchising Since
2003 (15 Years)
Corporate Address
7805 N.W. Beacon Square Blvd., #2015
Boca Raton, FL 33487
CEO
Arely Castelleon
Initial Investment ⓘ
$12,000 - $44,760
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$12,000 - $44,760
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$8,850 - $30,060
Ongoing Royalty Fee
5%
SparkleTeam offers in-house financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Where Seeking Franchisees:Franchisor is seeking new franchise units in the following regions/states:
Florida