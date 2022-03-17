SpeeDee Oil Change & Auto Service

SpeeDee Oil Change & Auto Service

Oil changes, tune-ups, brakes, and repair services
2022 Franchise 500 Rank
#407 Ranked #470 last year
Initial investment
$225K - $733K
Units as of 2021
98 11.4% over 3 years
Company Overview

About SpeeDee Oil Change & Auto Service

Industry
Automotive
Related Categories
Oil-Change Services, Automotive Repair & Maintenance Services
Founded
1980
Parent Company
FullSpeed Automotive
Leadership
Kevin Kormondy, CEO

Franchising Overview

Franchising Since
1982 (40 years)
# of employees at HQ
87
Where seeking

This company is seeking new franchisees throughout the US.

This company is seeking new franchisees in the following international regions: Mexico

# of Units
98 (as of 2021)

Franchisor Information

Social
Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn
Corporate Address
5575 DTC Pkwy., #100
Greenwood Village, CO 80111
Corporate Address: SpeeDee Oil Change & Auto Service

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a SpeeDee Oil Change & Auto Service franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$39,900
Initial Investment
$224,664 - $733,028
Net Worth Requirement
$450,000
Cash Requirement
$150,000
Veteran Incentives
$14,900 off startup franchise fee; royalty fee rebates for first two years
Royalty Fee
6%
Ad Royalty Fee
6%
Term of Agreement
15 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes

Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

Third Party Financing
SpeeDee Oil Change & Auto Service has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
29 hours
Classroom Training
34 hours
Additional Training
Annual regional meetings
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Lease Negotiation
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
Regional Advertising
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing
Loyalty Program/App

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
Yes
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
No
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
# of employees required to run
8-10
Are exclusive territories available?
No

Franchise 500 Ranking History

Compare where SpeeDee Oil Change & Auto Service landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.

Additional Rankings

Curious to know where SpeeDee Oil Change & Auto Service ranked on other franchise lists? Find out below.

Ranked #407 in 2022

Franchise 500 Ranking
Veteran

Ranked #14 in 2020

Top Franchises for Veterans

The information on this page is not intended as an endorsement or recommendation of any particular franchise by Entrepreneur Media. Our franchise listings and rankings are solely research tools you can use to compare franchise operations. Entrepreneur stresses that you should always conduct your own independent investigation before investing in a franchise. That should include reviewing the franchisor's legal documents, consulting with an attorney and an accountant, and talking to former and current franchisees.
Updated: February 8th, 2021
