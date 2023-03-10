SpeeDee Oil Change & Auto Service

Fuel your community with a SpeeDee Oil Change & Auto Service Center franchise! Founded in 1980, SpeeDee Oil Change & Auto Service Center is a full-service automotive care franchise. SpeeDee Oil Change & Auto Service Center began franchising in 1982 and has now grown to more than 70 centers across the U.S. It also has an international presence, with several franchise locations.

SpeeDee Oil Change & Auto Service Center is known to offer a full range of auto repair and maintenance services to its customers, including tune-up services, brake services, tire services, alignments, smog check, A/C services, home oil change service, and the list goes on!

The franchise strives to provide premium and customized car care for every serviced vehicle with modernized diagnostic equipment and trained technicians utilizing quality products and brand parts. SpeeDee Oil Change & Auto Service Center helps vehicles reach their maximum performance and mileage by offering a certified service. 

When you make customers feel special and exceed their expectations, they may keep coming back!

Why You May Want to Start a SpeeDee Oil Change & Auto Service Center Franchise

If you’re willing to take a dynamic, hands-on approach to build your business, getting started with a SpeeDee Oil Change & Auto Service Center franchise may be a good route to take. SpeeDee Oil Change & Auto Service Center strives to offer comprehensive planning and support along with an established reputation, marketing, and technical support to all its franchisees. With all of this at your disposal, you may find that you have a distinct advantage over other full-service automotive care operators.

As part of the enrollment process, you’ll receive step-by-step training to help you achieve your goals. Your training will likely start right before you open the doors to your franchise and continue throughout the life of your business. The initial SpeeDee Oil Change & Auto Service Center training program may give you the knowledge and tools to help you get started the SpeeDee Oil Change & Auto Service Center way.

What Might Make a SpeeDee Oil Change & Auto Service Center Franchise a Good Choice?

SpeeDee Oil Change & Auto Service Center has been ranked in Entrepreneur’s Franchise 500 multiple times in the past several years. This ranking is based on an evaluation of more than 150 data points in the areas of costs and fees, size and growth, franchisee support, brand strength, and financial strength and stability.

To be part of the SpeeDee Oil Change & Auto Service Center team, you should make sure you’re financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. It is also important that you do not forget about the presence of ongoing fees, which will include advertising, royalty, and potential  renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set net worth and liquid capital requirements.

How To Open a SpeeDee Oil Change & Auto Service Center Franchise

Getting started with SpeeDee Oil Change & Auto Service Center first requires an inquiry form. Then, if you are seen as a good fit, one of the franchise's team members may directly contact you to explore opportunities and eligibility. If you're pre-qualified, the team will send you their Franchise Disclosure Document and ask you to submit background verification and a business plan.

Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement, you must perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. Speak to existing franchisees and ask the SpeeDee Oil Change& Auto Service Center team questions. If your net worth and available liquid capital match the brand’s requirements, you may qualify to open a  SpeeDee Oil Change & Auto Service Center franchise, and you can get started with an initial investment and relevant training.

Put the care in auto care as you fuel your community with a SpeeDee Oil Change & Auto Service Center franchise!

Company Overview

About SpeeDee Oil Change & Auto Service

Industry
Automotive
Related Categories
Oil-Change Services, Automotive Repair & Maintenance Services
Founded
1980
Parent Company
FullSpeed Automotive
Leadership
Rob Lynch, CEO
Corporate Address
5575 DTC Pkwy., #100
Greenwood Village, CO 80111
Social
Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram

Business Overview

Franchising Since
1982 (41 years)
# of employees at HQ
98
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees throughout the US.

This company is offering new franchisees in the following international regions: Mexico

# of Units
132 (as of 2022)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a SpeeDee Oil Change & Auto Service franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$39,900
Initial Investment
$209,326 - $798,642
Net Worth Requirement
$450,000
Cash Requirement
$250,000
Veteran Incentives
$10,000 off franchise fee; rebates on royalty fees for first two years
Royalty Fee
6%
Ad Royalty Fee
6%
Term of Agreement
15 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

Third Party Financing
SpeeDee Oil Change & Auto Service has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
43 hours
Classroom Training
29 hours
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Lease Negotiation
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing
Loyalty Program/App

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
Yes
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
No
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
# of employees required to run
8-10
Are exclusive territories available?
No
Franchise 500 Ranking History

Compare where SpeeDee Oil Change & Auto Service landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.

Additional Rankings

Curious to know where SpeeDee Oil Change & Auto Service ranked on other franchise lists? Find out below.

Ranked #415 in 2023

Franchise 500 Ranking
Veteran

Ranked #14 in 2022

Top Franchises for Veterans

