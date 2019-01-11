SpeeDee Oil Change & Auto Service Center
Oil changes, tune-ups, brakes, and repair services
Founded
1980
Franchising Since
1982 (37 Years)
Corporate Address
5575 DTC Pkwy., #100
Greenwood Village, CO 80111
CEO
John Adams
Parent Company
FullSpeed Automotive LLC
Initial Investment ⓘ
$181,770 - $507,670
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$300,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$60,000 - $75,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$30,000 - $30,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
6%
Ad Royalty Fee
6%
SpeeDee Oil Change & Auto Service Center has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll
Veteran Incentives
$10,000 off franchise fee; royalty fee rebates for first two years
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
Regional Advertising
Social media
SEO
Website development
Email marketing
Loyalty program/app
On-The-Job Training:
40 hours
Classroom Training:
24 hours