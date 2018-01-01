Stevi B's Pizza
Pizza buffet
Founded
1996
Franchising Since
1999 (19 Years)
Corporate Address
1100 Circle 75 Pkwy., #1500
Atlanta, GA 30339
CEO
Matthew Loney
Initial Investment ⓘ
$513,700 - $683,900
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$400,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$120,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$28,500 - $28,500
Ongoing Royalty Fee
5%
Ad Royalty Fee
4.5%
Stevi B's Pizza has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: startup costs, equipment, inventory
Veteran Incentives
Reduced royalty fees for first year
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
National Media
Classroom Training:
2 weeks
Additional Training:
At existing restaurant
Absentee Ownership Allowed
Number of Employees Required to Run:
25