Bio

Two brothers opened the first Stevi B's pizza buffet outside Atlanta, Georgia, in 1996. The company began franchising in 1999. Stevi B's restaurants, which are located primarily in the Southeast, offer specialty pizzas such as loaded baked potato pizza, macaroni and cheese pizza and cheeseburger pizza, as well as traditional pizzas, dessert pizzas, salads and breadsticks. A game room for kids is also available in each location.