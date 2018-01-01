Upon finding out that she was pregnant, fitness enthusiast Jill Manly began directing her attention to infant and early childhood fitness. Through her research, Manly discovered a lack of fitness in young children and decided to do something about it. In 1992, after developing a curriculum for her classes, Manly started Stretch-n-Grow in Galveston, Texas.

Each Stretch-n-Grow class is about 45 minutes long, with 30 minutes of exercise and 15 minutes of discussion. Classes are taught at child-care and recreation centers, elementary schools, YMCA and YWCA centers, Mothers’ Day Out programs and Head Start facilities. Instructors also provide classes for after-school programs, birthday parties and sports camps.

The company began franchising in 1993 and has locations in Canada, Australia, New Zealand, England, Ireland, and Hong Kong, as well as the United States.