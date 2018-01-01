Stretch-N-Grow Int'l. Inc.
On-site children's fitness program
Founded
1992
Franchising Since
1993 (25 Years)
Corporate Address
P.O. Box 7599
Seminole, FL 33775
CEO
Robert Manly
Initial Investment ⓘ
$29,600
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$20,000 - $25,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$28,600 - $28,600
Ongoing Royalty Fee
$165/mo.
Stretch-N-Grow Int'l. Inc. offers in-house financing to cover the following: franchise fee
Veteran Incentives
25% off franchise fee
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Online Support
Marketing Support
National Media
Classroom Training:
3 days
Additional Training:
At Dallas location
Absentee Ownership Allowed
Number of Employees Required to Run:
1
Each Stretch-n-Grow class is about 45 minutes long, with 30 minutes of exercise and 15 minutes of discussion. Classes are taught at child-care and recreation centers, elementary schools, YMCA and YWCA centers, Mothers’ Day Out programs and Head Start facilities. Instructors also provide classes for after-school programs, birthday parties and sports camps.
The company began franchising in 1993 and has locations in Canada, Australia, New Zealand, England, Ireland, and Hong Kong, as well as the United States.