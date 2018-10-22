Stricklands Frozen Custard
Frozen custard, ice cream, yogurt, sorbet
Founded
1936
Franchising Since
2002 (16 Years)
Corporate Address
P.O. Box 1116
Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44223
CEO
Scott Margroff
Parent Company
Strickland's Marketing Corp.
Initial Investment ⓘ
$188,500 - $315,000
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$150,000 - $300,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$50,000 - $75,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$25,000 - $25,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
6%
Stricklands Frozen Custard has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory
Ongoing Support
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Site Selection
Marketing Support
Ad Templates
Social media
SEO
Website development
Email marketing
Loyalty program/app
On-The-Job Training:
34 hours
Classroom Training:
6 hours
Additional Training:
As needed
Absentee Ownership Allowed
Number of Employees Required to Run:
10