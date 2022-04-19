The Studio 30 Kettlebell Fit Club

Fitness studios
2022 Franchise 500 Rank
N/R Not ranked last year
Initial investment
$44K - $84K
Units as of 2022
1 0.0% over 3 years
Company Overview

About The Studio 30 Kettlebell Fit Club

Industry
Personal-Care Businesses
Related Categories
Fitness
Founded
2009
Leadership
Cathy Gonzalez, Owner

Franchising Overview

Franchising Since
2021 (1 years)
# of employees at HQ
2
Where seeking

This company is seeking new franchisees throughout the US.

This company is seeking new franchisees in the following international regions: Asia, Australia/New Zealand, Europe (Eastern), Europe (Western), Central America, Canada, Mexico

# of Units
1 (as of 2022)

Franchisor Information

Social
Facebook, Instagram
Corporate Address
10621 Church St., #140
Rancho Cucamonga, CA 91730
Corporate Address: The Studio 30 Kettlebell Fit Club

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a The Studio 30 Kettlebell Fit Club franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$15,000
Initial Investment
$44,285 - $84,490
Net Worth Requirement
$150,000
Cash Requirement
$100,000
Royalty Fee
$500+/mo.
Ad Royalty Fee
1%
Term of Agreement
7 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
23 hours
Classroom Training
26 hours
Ongoing Support
Grand Opening
Online Support
Lease Negotiation
Site Selection
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
Social Media

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
No
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
# of employees required to run
1-5
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes

Franchise 500 Ranking History

Compare where The Studio 30 Kettlebell Fit Club landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.

Disclaimer
The information on this page is not intended as an endorsement or recommendation of any particular franchise by Entrepreneur Media. Our franchise listings and rankings are solely research tools you can use to compare franchise operations. Entrepreneur stresses that you should always conduct your own independent investigation before investing in a franchise. That should include reviewing the franchisor's legal documents, consulting with an attorney and an accountant, and talking to former and current franchisees.
Updated: February 8th, 2021
