Sushi Sake
Japanese restaurants
Founded
2009
Franchising Since
2018 (0 Years)
Corporate Address
7855 N.W. 12th St., #111
Doral, FL 33126
CEO
James Aguayo
Initial Investment ⓘ
$319,500 - $791,500
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$40,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$40,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$40,000 - $40,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
6%
Ad Royalty Fee
to 1%
Sushi Sake has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll
Ongoing Support
Grand Opening
Online Support
Site Selection
Marketing Support
Social media
On-The-Job Training:
100 hours
Classroom Training:
20 hours
Number of Employees Required to Run:
5 - 12