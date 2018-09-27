Taco Rico Tex-Mex Cafe
Mexican food
Founded
1991
Franchising Since
2014 (4 Years)
Corporate Address
8725 N.W. 18th Terrace, #306
Doral, FL 33172
CEO
Leland Neal
Initial Investment ⓘ
$129,800 - $285,800
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$25,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$24,900 - $24,900
Ongoing Royalty Fee
5%
Ad Royalty Fee
1.5%
Taco Rico Tex-Mex Cafe has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll
Ongoing Support
Grand Opening
Marketing Support
Social media
On-The-Job Training:
116 hours
Classroom Training:
30 hours