Taco Moli is a Mexican food restaurant that attempts to serve and deliver mouth-watering, flavor-filled tacos and culture to its customers. Since their doors flew open in 1991, Taco Moli has added several locations, but is looking to multiply that number with full-time franchisees from the United States to Canada and beyond.

Through a strategic and constant refinement of their menu, Taco Moli has served an expansive list of dishes such as tacos, burritos, quesadillas, enchiladas, fajitas, chimichangas, salads, a variety of lunch and dinner specials, and vegan alternatives. The company believes it doesn’t stop with the food. Anyone who walks into a Taco Moli franchise may immediately feel like family as a result of the homey atmosphere.

Why You May Want to Start a Taco Moli Franchise

If you want to fill stomachs and spread the joy of tacos, then Taco Moli may be ready to take you on. Because Taco Moli has been running and thriving on an already proven business model since the 1990s, becoming a franchisee may mean you can hit the ground running.

Franchisees may make the most of Taco Moli’s catering services, which could have proven to be successful. Because Taco Moli has a reputation to maintain, they don’t just accept any franchisee. They take the time to talk to you and determine if you hold to the same values and ideals that they do.

What Might Make a Taco Moli Franchise a Good Choice?

A Taco Moli franchise offers a ten-year renewable franchise agreement, giving you ample time to test the waters and eventually dive right in. Taco Moli’s business model is designed to produce consistent success, which may make it an ideal investment for franchisees interested in serving tacos for a living.

To be part of the Taco Moli team, you should make sure you’re financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and potential renewal fees.

How To Open a Taco Moli Franchise

Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement, it is crucial that you perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. As part of your due diligence, you may want to speak to existing franchisees and ask the Taco Moli franchising team questions.

Once you qualify, you will receive a Franchise Disclosure Document and 14 days to review it. As part of discovery day, franchisees will meet with Taco Moli leadership at company headquarters in Doral, Florida, to make sure that they’re a good match. If things progress positively, they may get to sign the Franchise Agreement contract.

Successful franchisees should undergo a comprehensive training program to ensure quality control. This includes several days of in-class training in Miami, as well as multiple days of hands-on training at their newly opened Taco Moli franchise.

It may be a good idea to speak with an attorney or financial advisor to ensure that you have the necessary financial resources to own and operate a Taco Moli franchise.