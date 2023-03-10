Taco Moli

Taco Moli

Mexican food
2023 Franchise 500 Rank
N/R Not ranked last year
Initial investment
$130K - $286K
Units as of 2020
8 14.3% over 3 years
Taco Moli is a Mexican food restaurant that attempts to serve and deliver mouth-watering, flavor-filled tacos and culture to its customers. Since their doors flew open in 1991, Taco Moli has added several locations, but is looking to multiply that number with full-time franchisees from the United States to Canada and beyond.

Through a strategic and constant refinement of their menu, Taco Moli has served an expansive list of dishes such as tacos, burritos, quesadillas, enchiladas, fajitas, chimichangas, salads, a variety of lunch and dinner specials, and vegan alternatives. The company believes it doesn’t stop with the food. Anyone who walks into a Taco Moli franchise may immediately feel like family as a result of the homey atmosphere. 

Why You May Want to Start a Taco Moli Franchise

If you want to fill stomachs and spread the joy of tacos, then Taco Moli may be ready to take you on. Because Taco Moli has been running and thriving on an already proven business model since the 1990s, becoming a franchisee may mean you can hit the ground running.

Franchisees may make the most of Taco Moli’s catering services, which could have proven to be successful. Because Taco Moli has a reputation to maintain, they don’t just accept any franchisee. They take the time to talk to you and determine if you hold to the same values and ideals that they do.

What Might Make a Taco Moli Franchise a Good Choice?

A Taco Moli franchise offers a ten-year renewable franchise agreement, giving you ample time to test the waters and eventually dive right in. Taco Moli’s business model is designed to produce consistent success, which may make it an ideal investment for franchisees interested in serving tacos for a living.

To be part of the Taco Moli team, you should make sure you’re financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and potential renewal fees.

How To Open a Taco Moli Franchise

Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement, it is crucial that you perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. As part of your due diligence, you may want to speak to existing franchisees and ask the Taco Moli franchising team questions.

Once you qualify, you will receive a Franchise Disclosure Document and 14 days to review it. As part of discovery day, franchisees will meet with Taco Moli leadership at company headquarters in Doral, Florida, to make sure that they’re a good match. If things progress positively, they may get to sign the Franchise Agreement contract.

Successful franchisees should undergo a comprehensive training program to ensure quality control. This includes several days of in-class training in Miami, as well as multiple days of hands-on training at their newly opened Taco Moli franchise.

It may be a good idea to speak with an attorney or financial advisor to ensure that you have the necessary financial resources to own and operate a Taco Moli franchise.

Company Overview

About Taco Moli

Industry
Food
Related Categories
Mexican Food
Founded
1991
Leadership
Leland Neal, CEO
Corporate Address
8688 N.W. 13 Terrace
Doral, FL 33126
Social
Facebook, Twitter

Business Overview

Franchising Since
2014 (9 years)
# of employees at HQ
45
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees in the following US states:

This company is offering new franchisees in the following international regions:

# of Units
8 (as of 2020)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Taco Moli franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$24,900
Initial Investment
$129,800 - $285,800
Royalty Fee
5%
Ad Royalty Fee
1%
Term of Agreement
10 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

Third Party Financing
Taco Moli has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
116 hours
Classroom Training
30 hours
Ongoing Support
Grand Opening
Site Selection
Marketing Support
Social Media

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
Yes
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
No
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes
Disclaimer
The information on this page is not intended as an endorsement or recommendation of any particular franchise or business opportunity by Entrepreneur Media. Our listings and rankings are solely research tools you can use to compare opportunities. Entrepreneur stresses that you should always conduct your own independent investigation before investing in a franchise or business opportunity. That should include reviewing the company’s legal documents, consulting with an attorney and an accountant, and talking to former and current franchisees/licensees/dealers.
Updated: December 12th, 2022
