Bio

The first Tasti D-Lite opened in New York in 1987, selling a dairy-based soft serve frozen dessert with fewer calories and carbs than most frozen yogurts and ice creams. Stores offer a rotating selection of over 100 self-serve flavors. In 2007, the company was acquired by a private equity firm, Snow Phippps Group. The headquarters was moved to Franklin, Tennessee, and new CEO James Amos, Jr., (former CEO of Mail Boxes Etc.) began franchising nationwide in 2008.