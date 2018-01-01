Tax Centers of America
About
Founded

1994

Franchising Since

1997 (21 Years)

Corporate Address

1611 E. Main
Russellville, AR 72801

CEO

Tonia Ouzts

Financial Requirements
Initial Investment

$20,300 - $63,550

Liquid Cash Requirement

$30,000

Ongoing Fees
Initial Franchise Fee

$10,000 - $35,000

Ongoing Royalty Fee

$30-55/return

Ad Royalty Fee

0.00

Financing Options

Tax Centers of America offers in-house financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs

Tax Centers of America has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following:  startup costs, equipment, inventory

Veteran Incentives

10% off franchise fee

Support Options
Ongoing Support

Newsletter

Meetings/Conventions

Toll-Free Line

Online Support

Marketing Support

Ad Templates

Regional Advertising

Classroom Training:

4 days

Absentee Ownership Allowed
Number of Employees Required to Run:

2

Bio
The first Tax Centers of America (TCOA) office opened in Russellville, Arkansas, and the company is still headquartered there today. The business started out offering electronic tax filing services, but within a couple of years had expanded to training others to open their own electronic filing businesses and acting as a service center for tax offices. Franchising officially began in 1997.
Cost
Initial Investment: Low - $20,300 High - $63,550
Units

Units (Locations)

Where Seeking Franchisees:

Franchisor is seeking new franchise units in the following regions/states:
Alaska, Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Iowa, Idaho, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Maine, Michigan, Missouri, Mississippi, Montana, Nebraska, North Carolina, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, Nevada, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, Vermont, West Virginia, Wyoming
Franchise Financing
Using 401(K)/IRA Funds
  • Tax Penalty-Free
  • Debt Free
  • Expert Guidance
Learn More

