Tax Centers of America
Tax preparation, electronic filing
Founded
1994
Franchising Since
1997 (21 Years)
Corporate Address
1611 E. Main
Russellville, AR 72801
CEO
Tonia Ouzts
Initial Investment ⓘ
$20,300 - $63,550
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$30,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$10,000 - $35,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
$30-55/return
Ad Royalty Fee
0.00
Tax Centers of America offers in-house financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs
Tax Centers of America has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: startup costs, equipment, inventory
Veteran Incentives
10% off franchise fee
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Online Support
Marketing Support
Ad Templates
Regional Advertising
Classroom Training:
4 days
Absentee Ownership Allowed
Number of Employees Required to Run:
2
Where Seeking Franchisees:Franchisor is seeking new franchise units in the following regions/states:
Alaska, Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Iowa, Idaho, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Maine, Michigan, Missouri, Mississippi, Montana, Nebraska, North Carolina, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, Nevada, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, Vermont, West Virginia, Wyoming