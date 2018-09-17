TeamLogic IT
IT managed services for businesses
Founded
2004
Franchising Since
2005 (13 Years)
Corporate Address
26722 Plaza
Mission Viejo, CA 92691
CEO
Don Lowe
Parent Company
Franchise Services Inc.
Initial Investment ⓘ
$109,550 - $142,800
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$300,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$60,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$45,000 - $45,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
7%
Ad Royalty Fee
1.2%
TeamLogic IT has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll
Veteran Incentives
$5,000 off franchise fee
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Ad Templates
National Media
Social media
SEO
Website development
Email marketing
On-The-Job Training:
34 hours
Classroom Training:
40 hours
Number of Employees Required to Run:
2 - 5