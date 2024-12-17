Get All Access for $5/mo

The UPS Store Franchise is Ranked #1 in its Category by Entrepreneur Owning a UPS Store franchise comes with strong brand recognition and an extensive product offering.

By Matthew Goldstein

3 Benefits of Owning a UPS Store Franchise:

  1. Established brand with 40+ years of franchising experience and nationwide recognition.
  2. Access to award-winning training programs and national advertising for franchise support.
  3. Diverse service offering satisfying a wide range of customer needs and business solutions.

The UPS Store franchise is a comprehensive postal and business services center, offering shipping, packing, mailboxes, printing, faxing, shredding, and notary services. Continuously ranked #1 in the business services industry, The UPS Store operates over 5,200 locations and has a strong franchise system dating back to 1980. Click Here to connect me with The UPS Store.

Key Facts:

  • Minimum Initial Investment: $100,890
  • Initial Franchise Fee: $9,950 - $29,950
  • Liquid Capital Required: $75,000
  • Veteran Incentives: $15,000 off franchise fee
Learn more about The UPS Store
