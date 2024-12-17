The UPS Store Franchise is Ranked #1 in its Category by Entrepreneur Owning a UPS Store franchise comes with strong brand recognition and an extensive product offering.
3 Benefits of Owning a UPS Store Franchise:
- Established brand with 40+ years of franchising experience and nationwide recognition.
- Access to award-winning training programs and national advertising for franchise support.
- Diverse service offering satisfying a wide range of customer needs and business solutions.
The UPS Store franchise is a comprehensive postal and business services center, offering shipping, packing, mailboxes, printing, faxing, shredding, and notary services. Continuously ranked #1 in the business services industry, The UPS Store operates over 5,200 locations and has a strong franchise system dating back to 1980. Click Here to connect me with The UPS Store.
Key Facts:
- Minimum Initial Investment: $100,890
- Initial Franchise Fee: $9,950 - $29,950
- Liquid Capital Required: $75,000
- Veteran Incentives: $15,000 off franchise fee