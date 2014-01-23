As part of her 'Let's Move' initiative, Michelle Obama gets Subway to encourage children to eat more fruits and vegetables.

Michelle Obama and her beautiful biceps captured the attention of the fashion industry easily, but for the First Lady to get the franchise industry to warm up to the White House is a surprising hat trick.

As part of her Let's Move campaign to improve the health of children in the U.S, Michelle Obama announced a three-year commitment from Subway to encourage kids to eat healthy. In addition to adding apples as an option for a side and making low-fat milk or water the default beverage for kids meals, Subway has agreed to launch its largest targeted marketing campaign aimed at getting kids to make healthy eating decisions.

"I'm excited about these initiatives not just as a First Lady, but also as a mom," Michelle Obama said in the statement from the White House. "Subway's kids' menu makes life easier for parents, because they know that no matter what their kids order, it's going to be a healthy choice."

The goal of the Let's Move White House initiative is to end childhood obesity within a single generation. There are more than 40,000 Subway franchisees around the world and in recent years, the franchise industry has fought with efforts out of Washington D.C. to raise the minimum wage.

