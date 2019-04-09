Tina Maids
Residential and commercial cleaning
About
Founded

2018

Franchising Since

2019 (0 Years)

Corporate Address

7300 N. Kendall Dr., #340
Miami, FL 33156

CEO

William Geronco

Financial Requirements
Initial Investment

$40,150 - $52,900

Net-worth Requirement

$29,900

Liquid Cash Requirement

$29,900

Ongoing Fees
Initial Franchise Fee

$29,900 - $29,900

Ongoing Royalty Fee

5.5%

Financing Options

Tina Maids has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following:  franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll

Support Options
Ongoing Support

Grand Opening

Site Selection

Marketing Support

Social media

On-The-Job Training:

16 hours

Classroom Training:

24 hours

Number of Employees Required to Run:

5 - 10

Cost
Initial Investment: Low - $40,150 High - $52,900
Units

Units (Locations)

Where Seeking Franchisees:

Franchisor is seeking new franchise units worldwide.
Franchise Financing
Using 401(K)/IRA Funds
  • Tax Penalty-Free
  • Debt Free
  • Expert Guidance
Disclaimer

The Franchise 500 is not intended to endorse, advertise, or recommend any particular franchise. It is solely a research tool you can use to compare franchise operations. Entrepreneur stresses that you should always conduct your own independent investigation before investing money in a franchise.
Updated: April 9th, 2019
