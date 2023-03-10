Tina Maids
Initial investment
$28K - $35K
Units as of 2022
11 1,000.0% over 3 years
Tina Maids is an American cleaning franchise. The company has provided residential cleaning and maid services to homeowners across the country since 2018. They pride themselves on being an affordable cleaning service specializing in efficient, professional, and timely home cleaning.

As you run your Tina Maids franchise, you’ll work with a professional cleaning crew and a team of franchise experts to provide the best cleaning service in your area.

Tina Maids has been franchising since 2019 and has opened several locations in the United States. They are actively seeking to expand their reach in the U.S., specifically Florida.

Why You May Want To Start a Tina Maids Franchise

The perfect candidate for a Tina Maids franchisee is passionate about business and making life easier for the community around them. If you have thought about running a business, then opening a Tina Maids franchise may be the right move for you. It may allow you to be your own boss while providing an essential service to your community.

With your Tina Maids professional team, you will help people keep their homes free of mold, dust, and infestation. Your cleaning company franchise will be responsible for ensuring people have clean, sanitized, and beautiful homes.

What Might Make a Tina Maids Franchise a Good Choice?

Opening a Tina Maids franchise may offer a more predictable outcome than investing in a completely new brand that could struggle to thrive in an already crowded and competitive industry.

With what they believe to be a proven business model, continuous support, and the marketing leads they generate, you may have an opportunity to build a growing business. 

Tina Maids screens, hires, and trains future team members to ensure efficient and professional customer service.

To be part of the Tina Maids team, you should make sure you’re financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and potential renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company’s set net worth and liquid capital requirements.

How To Open a Tina Maids Franchise

As you decide if opening a Tina Maids franchise is the right move for you, make sure you take time to explore the opportunity. Research the Tina Maids brand and your local area to see if a Tina Maids franchise would do well in your community. While competition is healthy, too much of it may not allow for the most possible growth.

Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement with Tina Maids, you must perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. As part of your due diligence, you may want to speak to existing franchisees and ask the Tina Maids franchising team questions. 

Once you’ve signed on board to open a Tina Maids franchise, the brand may help you select an ideal franchise location and produce brand awareness in your desired area. New franchisees will attend an in-depth training course to learn how to manage day-to-day operations. 

Company Overview

About Tina Maids

Industry
Maintenance
Related Categories
Residential Cleaning, Commercial Cleaning, Cleaning/Restoration
Founded
2018
Leadership
Hossein Kasmai, CEO
Corporate Address
7300 N. Kendall Dr., #340
Miami, FL 33156
Social
Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube

Business Overview

Franchising Since
2019 (4 years)
# of employees at HQ
11
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees in the following US states: Florida, New York

# of Units
11 (as of 2022)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Tina Maids franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$19,900
Initial Investment
$27,650 - $34,900
Net Worth Requirement
$19,900
Cash Requirement
$19,900
Royalty Fee
5.5%
Ad Royalty Fee
$1K-$2.5K/mo.
Term of Agreement
5 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

Third Party Financing
Tina Maids has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
16 hours
Classroom Training
24 hours
Ongoing Support
Grand Opening
Online Support
Marketing Support
Social Media
Website Development

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
Yes
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
# of employees required to run
2
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes
Additional Rankings

Curious to know where Tina Maids ranked on other franchise lists? Find out below.

New

Ranked #104 in 2022

Top New Franchises

