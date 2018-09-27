Founded
1971
Franchising Since
1977 (41 Years)
Corporate Address
18 N. San Pedro St.
San Jose, CA 95110
CEO
Glenn Lunde
Parent Company
Togo's Franchisor LLC
Initial Investment ⓘ
$268,000 - $501,500
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$15,000 - $30,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
5%
Ad Royalty Fee
3%
Togo's has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll
Veteran Incentives
50% off franchise fee
Ongoing Support
Meetings/Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social media
SEO
Website development
Email marketing
Loyalty program/app
On-The-Job Training:
180 hours
Classroom Training:
56 hours
Number of Employees Required to Run:
14 - 25
Togo's is ranked #330 in the Franchise 500!
Where Seeking Franchisees:Franchisor is seeking new franchise units in the following regions/states:
Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, Oregon, Utah, Washington