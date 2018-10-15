Twin Peaks Restaurant
Restaurants and bars
Founded
2005
Franchising Since
2007 (11 Years)
Corporate Address
5151 Beltline Rd, #1200
Dallas, TX 75254
CEO
Joe Hummel
Parent Company
Front Burner
Initial Investment ⓘ
$1,423,550 - $3,592,000
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$5,000,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$1,750,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$50,000 - $50,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
5%
Ad Royalty Fee
2.5%
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Proprietary Software
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social media
SEO
Website development
Email marketing
On-The-Job Training:
8 weeks
Absentee Ownership Allowed
Number of Employees Required to Run:
60