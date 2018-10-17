Urban Bar-B-Que
Barbecue
Urban Bar-B-Que
Barbecue
41 Old Solomon's Island Rd., #201
Founded
2003
Franchising Since
2013 (5 Years)
Corporate Address
41 Old Solomon's Island Rd., #201
Annapolis, MD 21401
CEO
Jamie Beall
Initial Investment ⓘ
$182,650 - $365,150
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$30,000 - $30,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
6%
Ad Royalty Fee
1%
Field Operations
Site Selection
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
Regional Advertising
Social media
SEO
Website development
Email marketing
On-The-Job Training:
94 hours
Number of Employees Required to Run:
5 - 25
Initial Investment: Low - $182,650 High - $365,150
+62.5%+5 UNITS (1 Year) +225.0%+9 UNITS (3 Years)
Where Seeking Franchisees:Franchisor is seeking new franchise units worldwide.
