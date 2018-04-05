Villa Italian Kitchen
Pizza, Italian food
Founded
1964
Franchising Since
1999 (19 Years)
Corporate Address
25 Washington St.
Morristown, NJ 07960
CEO
Anthony Scotto
Initial Investment ⓘ
$296,950 - $894,000
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$250,000 - $300,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$100,000 - $250,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$25,000 - $35,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
6%
Villa Italian Kitchen has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, equipment, inventory
Veteran Incentives
20% off franchise fee
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Marketing Support
Social media
SEO
Website development
Email marketing
On-The-Job Training:
133 hours
Classroom Training:
6-12 hours
Additional Training:
At corporate locations
Absentee Ownership Allowed
Number of Employees Required to Run:
10