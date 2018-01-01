Villa La Paws
Dog daycare, dog & cat boarding, dog training, grooming
Founded
2006
Franchising Since
2012 (6 Years)
Corporate Address
10640 N. 32nd St.
Phoenix, AZ 85028
CEO
Tom Murray
Initial Investment ⓘ
$219,500 - $497,500
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$35,000 - $35,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
6%
Ad Royalty Fee
1%
Villa La Paws has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll
Veteran Incentives
Reduced franchise fee (varies)