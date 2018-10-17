Vitality Bowls
Acai bowls, smoothies, juices, paninis, salads
Founded
2011
Franchising Since
2014 (4 Years)
Corporate Address
2440 Camino Ramon, #333
San Ramon, CA 94583
CEO
Roy Gilad
Initial Investment ⓘ
$154,100 - $563,500
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$100,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$39,500 - $39,500
Ongoing Royalty Fee
6%
Ad Royalty Fee
1.5-2%
Vitality Bowls has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Site Selection
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Ad Templates
National Media
Social media
SEO
Website development
Email marketing
Loyalty program/app
On-The-Job Training:
36 hours
Classroom Training:
4 hours
Number of Employees Required to Run:
15 - 20