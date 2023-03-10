Signing out of account, Standby...
In 1995, Planet Smoothie opened its doors to the Atlanta, Georgia, community. As the popularity of smoothies grew beyond gym-goers and nutrition fanatics to consumers looking for healthier meal alternatives, so did the company's brand. Planet Smoothie's mission is to serve "the best tasting smoothie on the Planet!®," and the brand's history shows commitment to this statement.
In 2015, Kahala Brands purchased Planet Smoothie, injecting the franchise with stronger resources to grow its brand. Currently, with decades of experience and over 100 locations across the U.S., the company is looking to expand its multi-unit smoothie franchises.
Why You May Want to Open a Planet Smoothie Franchise
If you're looking for smoothie franchises committed to contributing to a healthy lifestyle, Planet Smoothie might be a good option. As a Planet Smoothie franchisee, your days will usually consist of serving fresh fruit smoothies with healthier add-in alternatives based on customers' unique preferences. You may not only be able to stand by a healthy and trendy product, but you may also have the opportunity to help people meet their lifestyle goals.
In addition to smoothies, Planet Smoothie locations may serve wrap sandwiches that it calls Round-A-Bouts, soups, vitamins, and low-fat snacks.
The company will likely provide extensive training and marketing support for franchisees, which is why you don't need any food service experience to open a franchise. The multi-day training course typically covers everything you need to know, and you'll even receive a few days of on-site assistance once you launch.
What Might Make a Planet Smoothie a Good Choice?
When you join the Planet Smoothie franchise family, the Kahala Brands name is attached to yours. Kahala Brands is a leading brand developer, with brands like Cold Stone Creamery and Pink Berry to its name— they are definitely not the newest franchises on the block. This unique corporate backing may help you optimize your business.
As a franchisee, you may have the opportunity to take advantage of the brand's multi-unit opportunities. Between corporate incentives, loyalty programs, a flexible menu, and the increasing popularity of smoothies among Millennials and Gen Z, Planet Smoothie may provide you with a recipe to make the most out of your business.
How to Start a Planet Smoothie Franchise
Overhead costs for a Planet Smoothie franchise is usually on the lower side, but you should still make sure you have enough capital to cover an initial investment that will include a franchise fee and other startup costs. You should also be prepared for ongoing fees that will consist of royalty fees, advertising fees, and potential renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set net worth and liquid capital requirements.
You'll want to research your local market and decide whether a Planet Smoothie franchise will fit well in your area. Ask yourself if there are any gyms, health centers, or other high-visibility locations in your area. Nearby locations such as these could be good places to open a Planet Smoothie franchise. A corporate real estate team will likely help you with your decision. Submit a franchise inquiry, and you may be on your way to smoothie heaven.
Company Overview
About Planet Smoothie
Business Overview
- Franchising Since
- 1998 (25 years)
- # of employees at HQ
- 227
- Where seeking
-
This company is offering new franchisees in the following US states:
This company is offering new franchisees in the following international regions:
- # of Units
- 144 (as of 2020)
Information for Franchisees
Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Planet Smoothie franchise.
Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees
Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.
- Initial Franchise Fee
- $25,000
Definition: The initial fee paid to a franchisor to join their system
What you need to know: Found in Item 5 of the FDD, this may be a flat fee, or may vary based on territory size, experience, or other factors.The franchise fee is an up-front (one-time) cost that a new franchisee pays to the franchisor. This fee is usually due at the signing of the franchise agreement and covers the right to use the franchisor's trademarks, name, and related business systems.
- Initial Investment
- $79,650 - $358,500
Definition: The total amount necessary to begin operation of the franchise
What you need to know: The initial investment includes the franchise fee, along with other startup expenses such as real estate, equipment, supplies, business licenses, and working capital. This is outlined in a chart in Item 7 of the FDD, showing a range of possible costs from low to high.
- Net Worth Requirement
- $150,000
Definition: The minimum net worth you must have in order to qualify to become a franchisee of this company
What you need to know: Net worth is the value of a person's assets minus liabilities. Assets include cash, stocks, retirement accounts, and real estate. Liabilities include items like mortgages, car payments, and credit card debt.
- Cash Requirement
- $90,000
Definition: The minimum liquid capital you must have available in order to qualify to become a franchisee of this company.
- Veteran Incentives
- 20% off franchise fee
Definition: A discount or other incentive offered to military veterans who buy a franchise with this company.
- Royalty Fee
- 5%
Definition: A ongoing fee paid to the franchisor on a regular basis.
What you need to know: Most franchisors require franchisees to pay an ongoing royalty fee, which is detailed in Item 6 of the FDD. This fee is typically a percentage of weekly or monthly gross sales, but may also be a flat weekly, monthly, or annual fee.
- Ad Royalty Fee
- 3%
Definition: An going fee paid to the franchisor on a regular basis to support advertising or marketing efforts.
What you need to know: This may also be called advertising fee, marketing fee, brand fund fee, and more, but the basic purpose is the same-- to support promotion of the brand systemwide. As with the royalty fee, it is detailed in Item 6 of the FDD, and can be a percentage of weekly or monthly gross sales or a weekly, monthly, or annual fee.
- Term of Agreement
- 10 years
Definition: The length of time your franchise agreement will last.
What you need to know: Franchise terms are typically anywhere from 5 to 20 years in length, but are sometimes instead dependent on factors such as the term of your lease. Once your term is up, you may have the option to renew your agreement, typically for a smaller fee than the original franchise fee.
- Is franchise term renewable?
- Yes
Financing Options
Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.
- Third Party Financing
- Planet Smoothie has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll
Training & Support Offered
Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.
- On-The-Job Training
- 24 hours
- Classroom Training
- 40 hours
- Ongoing Support
-
NewsletterMeetings & ConventionsToll-Free LineGrand OpeningOnline SupportSecurity & Safety ProceduresField OperationsFranchisee Intranet Platform
- Marketing Support
-
Co-op AdvertisingAd TemplatesNational MediaRegional AdvertisingSocial MediaSEOWebsite DevelopmentEmail MarketingLoyalty Program/App
Operations
Additional details about running this franchise.
- Is absentee ownership allowed?
- Yes
Definition: Absentee ownership means that the franchisee does not actively work in the franchise business or manage day-to-day operations.
- Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
- No
Definition: The business can be run from your home and/or a vehicle, and it is not necessary to have a retail facility, office space, or warehouse.
- Can this franchise be run part time?
- No
Definition: This business can be run by the owner on a part-time basis (less than 40 hours per week) and/or as a side business; it is not necessary for the business to be open/run full-time.
- Are exclusive territories available?
- No
Definition: An exclusive territory is a fixed area in which you are given the right to operate and in which no other units of the same franchise may be opened.
What you need to know: Territory size may be based on factors such as radius, population size, zip codes, and more. Details can be found in Item 12 of the FDD.
