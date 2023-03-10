Planet Smoothie

Smoothies and snacks
2023 Franchise 500 Rank
N/R Not ranked last year
Initial investment
$80K - $359K
Units as of 2020
144 13.4% over 3 years
In 1995, Planet Smoothie opened its doors to the Atlanta, Georgia, community. As the popularity of smoothies grew beyond gym-goers and nutrition fanatics to consumers looking for healthier meal alternatives, so did the company's brand. Planet Smoothie's mission is to serve "the best tasting smoothie on the Planet!®," and the brand's history shows commitment to this statement.

In 2015, Kahala Brands purchased Planet Smoothie, injecting the franchise with stronger resources to grow its brand. Currently, with decades of experience and over 100 locations across the U.S., the company is looking to expand its multi-unit smoothie franchises.

Why You May Want to Open a Planet Smoothie Franchise

If you're looking for smoothie franchises committed to contributing to a healthy lifestyle, Planet Smoothie might be a good option. As a Planet Smoothie franchisee, your days will usually consist of serving fresh fruit smoothies with healthier add-in alternatives based on customers' unique preferences. You may not only be able to stand by a healthy and trendy product, but you may also have the opportunity to help people meet their lifestyle goals.

In addition to smoothies, Planet Smoothie locations may serve wrap sandwiches that it calls Round-A-Bouts, soups, vitamins, and low-fat snacks.

The company will likely provide extensive training and marketing support for franchisees, which is why you don't need any food service experience to open a franchise. The multi-day training course typically covers everything you need to know, and you'll even receive a few days of on-site assistance once you launch.

What Might Make a Planet Smoothie a Good Choice?

When you join the Planet Smoothie franchise family, the Kahala Brands name is attached to yours. Kahala Brands is a leading brand developer, with brands like Cold Stone Creamery and Pink Berry to its name— they are definitely not the newest franchises on the block. This unique corporate backing may help you optimize your business.

As a franchisee, you may have the opportunity to take advantage of the brand's multi-unit opportunities. Between corporate incentives, loyalty programs, a flexible menu, and the increasing popularity of smoothies among Millennials and Gen Z, Planet Smoothie may provide you with a recipe to make the most out of your business.

How to Start a Planet Smoothie Franchise

Overhead costs for a Planet Smoothie franchise is usually on the lower side, but you should still make sure you have enough capital to cover an initial investment that will include a franchise fee and other startup costs. You should also be prepared for ongoing fees that will consist of royalty fees, advertising fees, and potential renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set net worth and liquid capital requirements. 

You'll want to research your local market and decide whether a Planet Smoothie franchise will fit well in your area. Ask yourself if there are any gyms, health centers, or other high-visibility locations in your area. Nearby locations such as these could be good places to open a Planet Smoothie franchise. A corporate real estate team will likely help you with your decision. Submit a franchise inquiry, and you may be on your way to smoothie heaven. 

Company Overview

About Planet Smoothie

Industry
Food
Related Categories
Smoothies/Juices, Fruit
Founded
1995
Parent Company
MTY Franchising USA Inc.
Leadership
Eric Lefebvre, CEO
Corporate Address
9311 E. Via De Ventura
Scottsdale, AZ 85258
Social
Facebook, Twitter, Instagram

Business Overview

Franchising Since
1998 (25 years)
# of employees at HQ
227
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees in the following US states:

This company is offering new franchisees in the following international regions:

# of Units
144 (as of 2020)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Planet Smoothie franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$25,000
Initial Investment
$79,650 - $358,500
Net Worth Requirement
$150,000
Cash Requirement
$90,000
Veteran Incentives
20% off franchise fee
Royalty Fee
5%
Ad Royalty Fee
3%
Term of Agreement
10 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

Third Party Financing
Planet Smoothie has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
24 hours
Classroom Training
40 hours
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing
Loyalty Program/App

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
Yes
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
No
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
Are exclusive territories available?
No
