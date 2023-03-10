In 1995, Planet Smoothie opened its doors to the Atlanta, Georgia, community. As the popularity of smoothies grew beyond gym-goers and nutrition fanatics to consumers looking for healthier meal alternatives, so did the company's brand. Planet Smoothie's mission is to serve "the best tasting smoothie on the Planet!®," and the brand's history shows commitment to this statement.

In 2015, Kahala Brands purchased Planet Smoothie, injecting the franchise with stronger resources to grow its brand. Currently, with decades of experience and over 100 locations across the U.S., the company is looking to expand its multi-unit smoothie franchises.

Why You May Want to Open a Planet Smoothie Franchise

If you're looking for smoothie franchises committed to contributing to a healthy lifestyle, Planet Smoothie might be a good option. As a Planet Smoothie franchisee, your days will usually consist of serving fresh fruit smoothies with healthier add-in alternatives based on customers' unique preferences. You may not only be able to stand by a healthy and trendy product, but you may also have the opportunity to help people meet their lifestyle goals.

In addition to smoothies, Planet Smoothie locations may serve wrap sandwiches that it calls Round-A-Bouts, soups, vitamins, and low-fat snacks.

The company will likely provide extensive training and marketing support for franchisees, which is why you don't need any food service experience to open a franchise. The multi-day training course typically covers everything you need to know, and you'll even receive a few days of on-site assistance once you launch.

What Might Make a Planet Smoothie a Good Choice?

When you join the Planet Smoothie franchise family, the Kahala Brands name is attached to yours. Kahala Brands is a leading brand developer, with brands like Cold Stone Creamery and Pink Berry to its name— they are definitely not the newest franchises on the block. This unique corporate backing may help you optimize your business.

As a franchisee, you may have the opportunity to take advantage of the brand's multi-unit opportunities. Between corporate incentives, loyalty programs, a flexible menu, and the increasing popularity of smoothies among Millennials and Gen Z, Planet Smoothie may provide you with a recipe to make the most out of your business.

How to Start a Planet Smoothie Franchise

Overhead costs for a Planet Smoothie franchise is usually on the lower side, but you should still make sure you have enough capital to cover an initial investment that will include a franchise fee and other startup costs. You should also be prepared for ongoing fees that will consist of royalty fees, advertising fees, and potential renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set net worth and liquid capital requirements.

You'll want to research your local market and decide whether a Planet Smoothie franchise will fit well in your area. Ask yourself if there are any gyms, health centers, or other high-visibility locations in your area. Nearby locations such as these could be good places to open a Planet Smoothie franchise. A corporate real estate team will likely help you with your decision. Submit a franchise inquiry, and you may be on your way to smoothie heaven.